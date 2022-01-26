      Weather Alert

Set Design Disputes A Major Reason For The Delay Of Adele’s Vegas Show

Jan 26, 2022 @ 8:58am
Adele told fans her Vegas residency was postponed because of a massive COVID outbreak on her crew and delivery delays, but multiple sources connected to Caesars Palace claim the real reason is disagreements over production.
Sources say Adele was unhappy with various set pieces, a choir, the sound system and other items associated with the show saying they “were not good enough.” Word is the people at Caesars were “shocked” when Adele canceled at the last minute.  As for COVID, Caesars sources say they can’t speak to Adele’s crew, but the Caesars’ crew was ready, willing and able, and they say they can’t understand why she waited until the last minute to pull the plug.  Regardless, it’s her name and reputation and if she feels it’s now what fans deserve, then we hope they figure it out and the show can go on!
In the meantime, she has been FaceTiming fans who made the trip for opening night only to be disappointed. 
 
TAGS
Adele Caesars Palace choir disagreement dispute set design
POPULAR POSTS
Star Of Marvel's Upcoming Series "Moon Knight" Passes Away At 37
John Mayer Paid For A Private Jet To Fly Bob Saget's Body From Florida Back Home To California
This Software Engineer From Michigan Had To Pinch Hit On BROADWAY
The Halftime Show Gets A Trailer
The American Red Cross Is Offering A Chance To Go To That Really Big Football Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On