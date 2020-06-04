      Breaking News
Sesame Street to Host a Town Hall Addressing Racism

Jun 4, 2020 @ 8:44am

Sesame Street was created as an educational outlet for kids and families. This Saturday, CNN and Sesame Street will host a 60 minute town hall meeting addressing racism.

