Sesame Street to Host a Town Hall Addressing Racism

Sesame Street was created as an educational outlet for kids and families. This Saturday, CNN and Sesame Street will host a 60 minute town hall meeting addressing racism.
As anger and heartbreak have swept across America over the killing of yet another black man at the hands of police, CNN and “Sesame Street” are refocusing their second town hall to address racism.
The 60-minute special will air on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. https://t.co/bT0Wc6O1M4
— CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2020
