Sesame Street Legend, Caroll Spinney Dies At 85
Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer and actor behind “Sesame Street’s” Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, died at the age of 85 on Sunday. He died at his home in Connecticut, according to a press release from Sesame Workshop. Spinney had worked on the beloved children’s show for nearly 50 years, serving as the puppeteer for Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch since the show’s premiere in 1969.
“His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to generations of children and countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while,” the press release said. “Caroll Spinney gave something truly special to the world. With deepest admiration, Sesame Workshop is proud to carry his memory — and his beloved characters — into the future.”
Watching how he operated Big Bird was amazing, he would hold the 5-pound head in his right hand while working the mouth and eyebrows and hand he operated both of Big Bird’s arms with his left. He said that Big Bird didn’t resonate with audiences at first. Then he turned him into a big kid and the rest is history.
Spinney had been diagnosed with dystonia, a neurological movement disorder that produces involuntary muscle contractions, cramps and other symptoms, causing him to retire from puppeteering the two characters in 2018.