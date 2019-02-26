Serena Williams Stars In Nike’s ‘Dream Crazier,’ Commercial Is Creating Momentum

“So if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do.”

Nike has launched a 90-second ad, “Dream Crazier,” featuring Serena Williams, the gymnast Simone Biles, snowboarder Chloe Kim and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, among others.

Williams narrates the commercial, which takes negative portrayals of women in sport and makes them into motivational statements.

Nike is completely changing their marketing strategy and I am here for it!

Focusing on such strong, beautiful, and talented women who changed sports, will definitely change how people see Nike.

 

