Serena Williams Leaves Professional Tennis

It’s been quite the run for Serena Williams! She’s got 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, and after a loss in the third round of the US Open, she’s taking her final bow.

She had happy tears thanking her mom, dad, husband and all of the people who played a role in her success. Her sister Venus was there in the crowd with her family supporting her. She said, “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus…so thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed…” “It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on…”