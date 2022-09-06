99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Serena Williams Leaves Professional Tennis

September 6, 2022 9:02AM EDT
Share

It’s been quite the run for Serena Williams!  She’s got 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, and after a loss in the third round of the US Open, she’s taking her final bow.

 

She had happy tears thanking her mom, dad, husband and all of the people who played a role in her success. Her sister Venus was there in the crowd with her family supporting her. She said, “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus…so thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed…” “It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on…”

More about:
loss
retire
Serena Williams
Tennis
US Open
Venus Williams

POPULAR POSTS

1

JLo Upset At "Private" Wedding Video Leak
2

Couple's "Italian" Engagement Photo Shoot Flawlessly Fools The Internet
3

Britney Spears Responds To Her Sons Speaking Out
4

Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple At Their Wedding
5

Lance Bass Tosses Out A Name To Fill Justin's Spot If 'NSync Were To Tour

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE