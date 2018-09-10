Serena Williams Get Fined For Her U.S. Open Behavior

Serena Williams not only lost in the US Open, but got fined for three violations to the tune of $17,000 and fans are mad.

The tournament referee’s office said the 23-time Grand Slam champion was fined $10,000 for “verbal abuse” of the chair umpire when she called him a thief for docking her a game, $4,000 for a warning about coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket. The money will be taken from her $1.85 million runner-up prize.

20-year-old Naomi Osaka came out of nowhere beat her and became the first female Japanese player to win the U.S. Open. Williams thinks she was penalized because she’s a woman, saying no man has been docked a game because of calling the ref a thief. The National Organization for Women agreed saying that umpire should be fired.

Fans backed her up on Twitter calling it racism and sexism…

Saying people should follow the rules makes a lot more sense if the consequences of *not* following them were the same for everyone. #serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/CrcPasUtRz — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) September 10, 2018

Women are told the only intellecence that matters is rational intelligence. Our emotional intellegence is routinely turned into emotional labor. What happened to #SerenaWilliams yesterday is the most blatant form of racist misogyny. Shame on you, #USOPEN #TimesUpOnTennis — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 9, 2018

#SerenaWilliams is a sports legend. She and I lead very different lives. But like so many women who watched what happened to her, I was saddened to see that what we share is the knowledge that no matter how high we rise, there’s always a man trying to make us smaller than we are. — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) September 9, 2018

‘MEN SAY WAY WORSE ON THE COURT’: At the #PrabalGurung show at #NewYorkFashionWeek, #KellyRowland defends friend #SerenaWilliams who was fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during her loss to #NaomiOsaka in the #USOpen final. pic.twitter.com/44LygZ8iuS — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 10, 2018

Some pointed out her outbursts in the past…

The crowd supported Naomi as she sat down for an interview afterwards…

Sidebar…Naomi took a selfie years ago with Serena because she was her hero! She wrote a report about her in the third grade! How amazing is that??

She was on the Today Show talking about her win (her first talk show appearance EVER) and the controversy surrounding it…