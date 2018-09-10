Serena Williams Get Fined For Her U.S. Open Behavior

Serena Williams not only lost in the US Open, but got fined for three violations to the tune of $17,000 and fans are mad.

The tournament referee’s office said the 23-time Grand Slam champion was fined $10,000 for “verbal abuse” of the chair umpire when she called him a thief for docking her a game, $4,000 for a warning about coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket. The money will be taken from her $1.85 million runner-up prize.

20-year-old Naomi Osaka came out of nowhere beat her and became the first female Japanese player to win the U.S. Open. Williams thinks she was penalized because she’s a woman, saying no man has been docked a game because of calling the ref a thief. The National Organization for Women agreed saying that umpire should be fired.

Fans backed her up on Twitter calling it racism and sexism…

Some  pointed out her outbursts in the past…

The crowd supported Naomi as she sat down for an interview afterwards…

Sidebar…Naomi took a selfie years ago with Serena because she was her hero!  She wrote a report about her in the third grade!  How amazing is that??

She was on the Today Show talking about her win (her first talk show appearance EVER) and the controversy surrounding it…

