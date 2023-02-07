Sequel To “I Know What You Did Last Summer” In The Works

Scream brought teen slasher movies in 1996, and I Know What You Did Last Summer followed the very next year in 1997. After seeing the success of bringing back sequels to Scream last year, Sony Pictures gave the greenlight for a sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to be back in their roles to pass the torch to a new generation of characters.

Jennifer Katyin Robinson (Thor: Love & Thunder, Do Revenge) and Leah McKendrick (Bad Moms, Misconduct) pitched the idea for a sequel last fall and apparently blew executives away. The original earned $125 million at the box office and spawned two sequels.