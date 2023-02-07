99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sequel To “I Know What You Did Last Summer” In The Works

February 7, 2023 7:24AM EST
Share

Scream brought teen slasher movies in 1996, and I Know What You Did Last Summer followed the very next year in 1997. After seeing the success of bringing back sequels to Scream last year, Sony Pictures gave the greenlight for a sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to be back in their roles to pass the torch to a new generation of characters.

Jennifer Katyin Robinson (Thor: Love & Thunder, Do Revenge) and Leah McKendrick (Bad Moms, Misconduct) pitched the idea for  a sequel last fall and apparently blew executives away. The original earned $125 million at the box office and spawned two sequels.

More about:
freddie prinze. jr
i know what you did last summer
Jennifer Love Hewitt
sequel
Sony Pictures

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling
5

Adorable: Doggie Trust-Fall

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE