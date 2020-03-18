Separated By Coronavirus; Daughter Shares Mom’s 93rd Birthday Through Her Window

      Breaking News
Mar 18, 2020 @ 9:30am

A truly heartwarming story out of Brandenburg, Kentucky. We need more stories like this.

Mrs. Esther Gerkins turned 93-years-old on Monday, March 16. Because of the widespread and fast spreading coronavirus, Mrs. Esther couldn’t celebrate her birthday with her family. Instead, her daughter, Kathy Gerkins Veith was able to visit with her mother outside of the window at Mrs. Esther’s assisted living facility in Meade County.

While corona is putting a damper on everything, people can still find ways to connect.

