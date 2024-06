Can you answer these “Senseless Survey” questions without looking them up?

We let our listener Megan give them a shot first.

When talking music, what does CD stand for?

What was Winnie the Pooh’s favorite snack?

Who makes the Big Mac?

Lake Michigan and Lake Erie both are part of what fresh-water lake system?

All Megan had to do was guess whether the people WE asked will get them right or not!