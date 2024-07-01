99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Senior Dog Inspires Free Pet Supply Pantry

July 1, 2024 6:00AM EDT
The founder of a rescue place in Wisconsin called Albert’s Dog Lounge took in a dog  last August with a serious infection and no fur.  Clyde did have a family, they just didn’t have the means to properly care for him and afford the medications he needed. They made the tough choice to surrender him and now he’s doing great. 

And he inspired Mandy Lewis, the founder of Albert’s Dog Lounge, to open a shed stocked with pet products anyone in need can take for free. 

 

