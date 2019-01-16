Send Your Loved One a Reese’s Bouquet for Valentine’s Day

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR REESE'S - Reese’s super fan, Jon Ernst, enjoys a dip in a pool full of Reese’s product on Friday, May 11, 2018 in Edison, Ohio. Ernst became famous after a photo went viral of him in a bathtub full of Reese’s product in 2015. The Reese’s brand took notice and decided to celebrate Ernst’s outrageous fandom with an over-the-top Reese’s experience. (Jason Miller/AP Images for Reese’s)

THIS IS BETTER THAN FLOWERS!

If you’re looking for something different for your loved one this Valentine’s Day Reese’s and Walmart has a bouquet that will show how much you care.

Walmart is selling the “Reese’s Extravaganza Bouquet” right now for $44.99.

The bouquet consists of 36 packs of Reese’s cups intertwined with orange flowers.

If Reese’s isn’t their candy of choice, Walmart also has versions of the bouquet made from Kit Kat, Baby Ruth, Twizzler, and Ferrero Rocher.

Getting one of these for myself this year!