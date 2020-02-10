Send a Valentine to Kids at Norton Children’s Hospital
This is such a cute way to spread cheer in time for Valentine’s Day!
Norton Children’s Hospital and Norton Women & Children’s Hospital have created a fun, easy way to spread happiness at the hospital with a valentine e-card.
Norton Children’s Hospital has created a website where you can select one of five e-cards to patients inside the hospital for Valentine’s Day. All e-cards will be printed and hand-delivered to patients at random on Valentines Day.