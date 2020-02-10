      Weather Alert

Send a Valentine to Kids at Norton Children’s Hospital

Feb 10, 2020 @ 9:13am

This is such a cute way to spread cheer in time for Valentine’s Day!

Norton Children’s Hospital and Norton Women & Children’s Hospital have created a fun, easy way to spread happiness at the hospital with a valentine e-card.

Norton Children’s Hospital has created a website where you can select one of five e-cards to patients inside the hospital for Valentine’s Day. All e-cards will be printed and hand-delivered to patients at random on Valentines Day.

To send a card to a patient, click or tap here and fill out the form.

