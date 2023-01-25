99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Senators Quote Taylor Swift Lyrics During Ticketmaster Hearing

January 25, 2023 7:17AM EST
Share

A Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Joe Berchtold, president and CFO of Live Nation, who said “We apologize to the fans, we apologize to Ms. Swift, we need to do better and we will do better.” “In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets.”

At issue, of course, was the Taylor Swift Eras Tour that caused a meltdown on Ticketmaster. Senators tossed out Taylor lyrics as they slammed Berchtold for Live Nation’s fee structure and failed system for dealing with bots. (Bots buy tickets in bulk and resell them at jacked up prices.)  Jack Groetzinger, co-founder of SeatGeek joined the convo saying process of buying tickets is “antiquated and ripe for innovation”. He suggested Live Nation and Ticketmaster (which merged in 2010) should be separated again to allow more competition, because together they control 70% of all ticket sales.

More about:
bots
hearing
live nation
Lyrics
Senate Judiciary Committee
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Ticketmaster

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
3

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
4

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
5

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE