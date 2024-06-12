Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial

Source: YouTube

26-year-old Sydney Thomas spent nearly an hour dangling over the Ohio River after a serious crash on a Louisville bridge in March. She sat down with WHAS11 a few weeks ago to open up for the first time.

She was emotional when she admitted sometimes she “prays and doesn’t think God is listening. But that day he was.” She gives God the credit that day along with her rescuers from Louisville Fire Department.

She returned to work at Sysco June 1.