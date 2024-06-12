99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial

June 12, 2024 12:16PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

26-year-old Sydney Thomas spent nearly an hour dangling over the Ohio River after a serious crash on a Louisville bridge in March. She sat down with WHAS11 a few weeks ago to open up for the first time.

She was emotional when she admitted sometimes she “prays and doesn’t think God is listening. But that day he was.” She gives God the credit that day along with her rescuers from Louisville Fire Department.

She returned to work at Sysco June 1.

More about:
clark memorial bridge
dangling
semi driver
Sydney Thomas

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
2

Two New Furry Aussies Coming to Louisville
3

Matt Rife Cancels Shows For Two Weeks For "Exhaustion"
4

The Story Behind The Viral Dad's Advice Text To His Daughter Post Breakup
5

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE