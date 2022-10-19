Selma Blair Out Of “Dancing With The Stars” For Medical Reasons

Selma Blair has left Dancing With The Stars early due to health concerns. She appeared in her last episode Monday after getting MRI test results amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

“You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t. I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.”

“With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit,” “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.”

She got a lot of support from friend Sarah Michelle Gellar:

