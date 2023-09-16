Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Removed From Streaming Platforms

Source: YouTube

Why was Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” removed?

Selena Gomez released “Single Soon” on August 25, 2023. The single was a huge hit, 99.7 DJX played it from the jump! Additionally, it garnered millions of streams on all major platforms. Many were shocked and surprised by the abrupt removal of the song from streaming platforms after no reason was given for the removal and fans were left to make assumptions over the song’s removal.

“Single Soon” by Selena Gomez has been removed from streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/HyPcqEMNK7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2023

Fans doubted a glitch was the cause for removal, since multiple platforms affected. Fans were confused and questioned why despite having over 1.5 million daily streams on Spotify. Some sources cited “security reasons” for its removal.

.@SelenaGomez’s “Single Soon” has been removed from Spotify for security reasons. pic.twitter.com/9YnugpvnNp — Selena Gomez Charts (@SelGOnCharts) September 14, 2023

