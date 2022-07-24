      Weather Alert

Selena Gomez’s Nana Reveals On TikTok She Just Went Through A Breakup

Jul 23, 2022 @ 9:18pm

Ooopsies!  Selena Gomez was in the middle of a makeup tutorial with her beauty line when you could hear her nana in the background ask: “So how did you end it with that guy?”

 

@selenagomez #rarebeauty @Rare Beauty ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

The look of shock and surprise is all over Selena’s face as she says through closed lips…”I’ll tell you in a second.” Nana is just trying to get the deets, and we dig that about her!!  Selena captioned the video “I have no words.” LOL  As for dating, insiders say she’s in a healthy place and concentrating on herself and work right now. But if that ever changes, we’re pretty sure Nana is going to hear about it first!

 

