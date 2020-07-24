      Breaking News
Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand Pledges $100 Million For Mental Health Services Over 10 years

Jul 24, 2020 @ 6:00am

Selena Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday today yesterday, which plans to raise $100 million to provide mental health services to underserved communities.

1% of annual sales on Rare Beauty products in addition to funds raised by partners will benefit the fund, which plans to raise the $100 million goal over the next 10 years.

After reaching its goal, the Rare Impact Fund will become one of the largest known funds supporting mental health from a corporate entity.

In a press release, Selena said, “I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality. Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life. Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support.”

