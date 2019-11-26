Selena Gomez’s AMA Performance Explained
Selena Gomez is taking heat following a shaky performance at the AMAs, and now a source close to the singer says she suffered a panic attack right before hitting the stage.
“She definitely had a panic attack. She was nervous. She hasn’t been on stage in two years, and it’s an important song in her career,” says the source. “She really wanted to deliver.”
For her first live television performance in two years, Selena, performed her two new songs, the vulnerable ballad “Lose You to Love Me” and upbeat anthem “Look at Her Now.” Her panic attack hit “at the last minute,” says the source. “It threw her off. She did sound better at rehearsal.”
Though the performance wasn’t her best, Selena still enjoyed the night as she danced and sang along in the audience. It’s been more than two years since Gomez, who suffers from lupus, revealed she’d undergone kidney transplant surgery.
She hasn’t released an album since 2015.