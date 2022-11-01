Selena Gomez Went Back To Waverly Place

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Selena Gomez was spotted “where it all started” on a recent Instagram post that finds her back at her Wizards of Waverly Place roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Her break-out role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series paved the way for movie roles in Spring Breakers and Monte Carlo.

She was casual for the picture, looking up at the Waverly Place street sign.

In April, she said she feels a connection between her witchy character on Waverly Place and her current role as Mabel Mora, “… Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way.”

Please, though, for all of our sake… Don’t let this be the preview of some kind of spin-off where Alex is all grown up.