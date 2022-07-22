Selena Gomez Turns 30!

Happy Birthday to Selena Gomez…the big 3-0! Kelly Clarkson got a fun fact out of Selena: her first kiss was on screen with Dylan Sprouse (when she was currently crushing on Cole Sprouse LOL)!
.@SelenaGomez deserves a wish come true today! Happy Birthday Selena! pic.twitter.com/j9x4sEM1No
— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) July 22, 2022
