Selena Gomez Turns 30!

Jul 22, 2022 @ 11:34am

Happy Birthday to Selena Gomez…the big 3-0! Kelly Clarkson got a fun fact out of Selena: her first kiss was on screen with Dylan Sprouse (when she was currently crushing on Cole Sprouse LOL)!

Selena Gomez
