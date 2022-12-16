99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez To Produce New Documentary

December 16, 2022 10:05AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Selena Gomez doesn’t stop… And she Won’t Be Silent either. That’s the title of a new documentary she is teaming up with Stacey Abrams, former Georgia State Representative, to produce for Discovery+. It will center on women who have used their music to inspire activism and change.

Per Deadline, Selena Gomez explained,

The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices.

Production has already begun, but we don’t know yet when this will premiere.

