Selena Gomez To Produce New Documentary

Selena Gomez doesn’t stop… And she Won’t Be Silent either. That’s the title of a new documentary she is teaming up with Stacey Abrams, former Georgia State Representative, to produce for Discovery+. It will center on women who have used their music to inspire activism and change.

Per Deadline, Selena Gomez explained,

The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices.

Production has already begun, but we don’t know yet when this will premiere.