      Breaking News
Breonna Taylor Verdict Is In: Officer Brett Hankison Indicted on 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Halsey and More Make the TIME’S 100 Most Influential People of 2020 List

Sep 23, 2020 @ 7:18am

Each year, Time Magazine releases the TIME 100 List featuring a list of the 100 most influential people of the year. The 2020 list has been revealed at last featuring entertainers like Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Jojo Siwa, Ali Wong, Billy Porter, and oh so many more.

TIME honors every nominee with one of their friends or colleagues discussing how great they are and their overall impact on the world. The list also includes people like Dr. Fauci, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the list goes on.

 

 

TAGS
#time100 BTS dr. fauci Gabrielle Union Halsey Jennifer Hudson Jojo Siwa megan the stallion\ Meghan Markle Michael B. Jordan most influential people of 2020 Prince Harry Selena Gomez The Weeknd TIME Time Magazine
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE