Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Halsey and More Make the TIME’S 100 Most Influential People of 2020 List
Each year, Time Magazine releases the TIME 100 List featuring a list of the 100 most influential people of the year. The 2020 list has been revealed at last featuring entertainers like Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Jojo Siwa, Ali Wong, Billy Porter, and oh so many more.
TIME honors every nominee with one of their friends or colleagues discussing how great they are and their overall impact on the world. The list also includes people like Dr. Fauci, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the list goes on.