Selena Gomez Teases “A Fresh Start” In Her New Documentary

Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her mental health in a new documentary and song, both titled “My Mind & Me.”

Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/h8bkDd9mmV pic.twitter.com/2D4HixbCjL — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 10, 2022

The documentary is set to release Friday 11/4 on Apple TV+. The song is already out! Click here to listen now!

We can expect to see her talk about her Lupus and bipolar diagnoses. Peep her sit-down with Kelly Clarkson: