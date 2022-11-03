99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Teases “A Fresh Start” In Her New Documentary

November 3, 2022 11:19AM EDT
Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her mental health in a new documentary and song, both titled “My Mind & Me.”

The documentary is set to release Friday 11/4 on Apple TV+. The song is already out! Click here to listen now!

We can expect to see her talk about her Lupus and bipolar diagnoses. Peep her sit-down with Kelly Clarkson:

