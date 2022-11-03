Selena Gomez Teases “A Fresh Start” In Her New Documentary
Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her mental health in a new documentary and song, both titled “My Mind & Me.”
Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/h8bkDd9mmV pic.twitter.com/2D4HixbCjL
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 10, 2022
The documentary is set to release Friday 11/4 on Apple TV+. The song is already out! Click here to listen now!
We can expect to see her talk about her Lupus and bipolar diagnoses. Peep her sit-down with Kelly Clarkson:
Today on Kelly, @SelenaGomez opens up about her new Apple TV+ documentary “My Mind & Me,” her mental health journey, and how she hopes to help others through sharing her own vulnerabilities. pic.twitter.com/JDHN8rBeOR
— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) November 2, 2022