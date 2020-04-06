Selena Gomez Talks About Being Bipolar
On Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded, Selena Gomez opened with the news that she’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, but definitely in America, McLean’s Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez said. “And so, when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?”
Gomez compared learning about her mental health to a childhood memory: “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms, and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms,” she told Cyrus. “She said, ‘the more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ And it completely worked.”
MORE HERE