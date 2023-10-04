99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Squashes Rumors Of A Feud With Dua Lipa

October 4, 2023 8:41AM EDT
Rumors of a feud between Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa started swirling when fans noticed she unfollowed Lipa on Instagram earlier this summer. But she’s setting the record straight that it was “just a mistake.” And no, there is no feud with Miley Cyrus either!

Gomez also got emotional hearing from fans who tell her that her documentary about Selena’s mental health journey saved their live.

In yet more Selena news, just as the season three finale of “Only Murders In The Building” was released on Hulu, now comes news it’s been picked up for a season 4.

