Selena Gomez Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Speculation

It’s not unusual to see TikToks that speculate what kind of “work” celebrities have had done. They have the money and the access and many of us are wondering what the rich and famous are doing to take care of their appearances with cosmetic procedures. That said, celebrities are still people and they, too, are entitled to the emotions that come with being ogled at by society.

Marissa the PA, a TikTok creator who talks about cosmetic procedures from a medical professional’s point of view, recently made a video in response to a comment asking about what kind of work Selena Gomez has had done. She responded with grace and suggested that we should simply leave Selena be.

In the video, she says,

I literally have no idea what she has gotten done. I think she has been through so much in her life, especially medically related. So I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done. I don’t know what to attribute any of these changes to. I think when it comes to Botox and filler, I really — I do these things when I’m pretty confident I know what someone has gotten done, but when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute her physical changes to. People say lupus. People say other things. I don’t know. At the end of the day, let’s just leave her be. I feel like she’s been through enough in her life and she’s beautiful regardless. So, that’s all I have to say about this.

Selena Gomez herself commented, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

Commenters suggest that “stripes” was a typo for “steroids.” Marissa the PA created another video in response with continued support for Selena:

In the response to Selena she says,

You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as when you did when you were a teenage or in your twenties.

Selena graciously commented, “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”