Selena Gomez Says Social Media Has Been “Terrible” For Her Generation

Selena Gomez opened up about the dangers of social media.

The pop star said, “Social media has really been terrible for my generation. I understand that it’s amazing to use your platform, but it does scare me when you see how exposed that these young girls and these young boys are. And they’re not really aware of the news or anything going on. It’s a very… it’s just… I don’t wanna say ‘selfish’ ’cause that feels rude.”

She added “but I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information.”

