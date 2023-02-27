Selena Gomez Says One Of Her “Only Murders” Costars Won’t Even Email Her

Selena Gomez wasn’t physically at the SAG Awards, but she did appear in the short open for the show with her “Only Murders In the Building” costars. Peep the video above to watch them almost cuss… a lot.

Elle says Selena thinks of Martin Short and Steve Martin as her grandpas. It’s so realistic too that one of them doesn’t even text her — very grandfatherly of Steve Martin. However, it’s probably not a hate for technology on his part. Selena explains,

What’s funny is Marty will text me, but Steve will not. He has my email, but he won’t send me the email. He will send it to [my assistant]. I think he wants to be polite. It’s very endearing, but he makes it a whole thing.

It seems more like he wants to be respectful of her time and space, which is, like she says, endearing.

