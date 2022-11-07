Selena Gomez Says New Music Will Reveal “Stories People Don’t Know”

Selena Gomez sat down for a half-hour conversation about her mental heath documentary and opened up about new music she’s working on. She promises she will be “telling stories that people don’t know,” including people she’s dated that “people don’t know” about. “I created this whole private life that was just mine, and I feel like now I have to tell these stories, and people are going to ask a lot of questions.”

She’s not going to release it until it’s perfect though!

MORE HERE