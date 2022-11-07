99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Says New Music Will Reveal “Stories People Don’t Know”

November 7, 2022 9:11AM EST
Selena Gomez sat down for a half-hour conversation about her mental heath documentary and opened up about new music she’s working on. She promises she will be “telling stories that people don’t know,” including people she’s dated that “people don’t know” about. “I created this whole private life that was just mine, and I feel like now I have to tell these stories, and people are going to ask a lot of questions.” 

She’s not going to release it until it’s perfect though!

MORE HERE

