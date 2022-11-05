Selena Gomez Says Breakup With Justin Bieber Was “The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me”

One of the biggest revelations to come out of Selena Gomez’s new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me” was her saying her breakup from Justin Bieber was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

They dated on and off from 2011 to 2018 and got candid about how she needed to break away from the media coverage of them. She wrote her 2020 song “Lose You To Love Me” in 45 minutes, saying it was about how she had to lose every part of herself before she could rediscover who she is. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of.”

The documentary also focused on her struggle to shed the Disney image.

And she talks about her 2016 hospitalization, bipolar diagnosis and that she might not be able to have children.

She’s sharing her journey to stir the conversation about mental health and getting to the other side of it. And she hopes to release new music because “a lot of beautiful things have come out of this.”