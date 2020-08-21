Selena Gomez Rumored to Be Starring in ‘Scream 5’
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 30: Selena Gomez attends the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' at Regency Village Theatre on June 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Please be true. Please be true. Please be true!!! We all know the ‘Scream 5’ is coming with Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprising their iconic roles, and now the rumor is that Selena Gomez has also joined the cast!
The rumor mill started after the entire cast so far of ‘Scream 5’ started following Selena. NOW, fans spotted Courteney Cox commenting “can’t wait to meet you!”. YES WE ARE HYPED.