Selena Gomez Rocks A Wedding Dress On Set

March 22, 2023 8:18AM EDT
Selena Gomez shared some pics from the set of “Only Murders In The Building” wearing a wedding dress!  She looked beautiful in pics with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short! (Noticed the “Father of the Bride” vibes from Steve Martin!!)

No word yet on whether or not a wedding will actually happen in season 3 of the Hulu show, but they are packing in the star power with Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep joining the cast!

 

