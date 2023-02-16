Selena Gomez Relies On Spray Cheese For One Of Her Favorite Snacks

Selena Gomez had a recent interview with Vanity Fair, which is fun, but not as much fun as the video they got of her making one of her favorite snacks involving *spray cheese.*

You either love or hate cheese in a can, but even if you hate it… even she said you could use an alternative.

Her go-to snack is like if a little pizza and a Cheez-It had a baby in your toaster oven and you only need three ingredients:

Ritz crackers

pepperoni slices

spray cheese (or another kind of cheese you like)

She just layered them on top of one another… Which sounds like Lunchable vibes… UNTIL SHE POPS IN IT HER TOASTER OVEN. Suddenly, it’s elegant.

Peep the video to watch her make this drunk food in a formal dress.