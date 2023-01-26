Selena Gomez Posts Album Teaser Pics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

It looks like Selena Gomez is getting us ready for new music. Her team (Right? Because she doesn’t get on socials?) posted to Instagram a couple chaotic looking snaps with the caption “3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The “3” is likely a nod to SG3, what fans knows to be her upcoming album. Why three? That’s a great question considering it wouldn’t technically be her third studio album. UpRoxx does a decent job of explaining that:

Technically, Gomez already has three LPs to her name — Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015) and Rare (2020), as well as three Selena Gomez & The Scene albums — but she and her fans have referred to her forthcoming album as SG3. So, take that for what you will. A new album would be her third released under Interscope Records.

Based on the pictures, it looks like Selena is certainly moving away from the “sad-girl songs” as she put it. She told Jimmy Fallon recently she’s “ready to have some fun.” Peep the whole interview here. Skip to 3:50 for the talk of new music specifically.

PS, we don’t know if she’s the blonde in the first pic or someone else is and we’re wondering TOO!