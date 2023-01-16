Selena Gomez Officially Returns To Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Finally! Selena Gomez has announced her return to Instagram in a big way. It’s two weeks into the new year, and she’s already graced her followers with many recent posts and photos. But she officially confirmed her “return” to the platform by posting a mirror pic with the caption, “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?”

The accounts for Barbie, Hulu, and Cosmopolitan stopped by to share their excitement. Gomez has fully embraced her return to social media, having already posted over 10 times since 2023 started.

