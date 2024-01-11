Selena Gomez Lands New Role Playing A Famous Singer…But It’s Not Herself

Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez has been tapped to play another famous singer and it’s not herself. A biopic is being made base on Linda Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir, “Simple Dreams” and Gomez will play her. She teased the role earlier this week by posting a photo of Ronstadt’s book on her Instagram story, and the news was confirmed yesterday. Don’t know much else about it other than pre-production is happening and Ronstadt has given the project her blessing.

Ronstadt retired from performing after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2012. Her legendary voice crossed over to multiple genres, including country, rock and roll, and Latin music (she and Gomez are both of Mexican descent.) She won 11 Grammys and she was honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy.