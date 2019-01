Selena Gomez has been taking a break from life as a celebrity and now she is back with new music. THANK GOD!

Julia Michaels shared her new song ‘Anxiety’ feat. Selena Gomez on Thursday and Selenators are losing it.



This is the first new music from Selena since she appeared on ‘Taki Taki.’

The song which tells the story of life with anxiety is featured on Julia’s 5-track EP