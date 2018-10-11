Selena Gomez Is Hospitalized

Selena Gomez has been in-and-out of the hospital over the past two weeks dealing with depression from health issues.

She has dealt with depression for awhile and whenever she feels offs, she goes to the hospital. The first time she went recently she was upset over low white blood cell count and late last week she was admitted due to continued health issues stemming from her kidney transplant. That drove her to freak out and have a meltdown when wasn’t allowed to leave.

So now she’s at a psychiatric facility for therapy…something she has also done in the past.

She just announced on Instagram too, that she was taking a break from social media.

MORE HERE