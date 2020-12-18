      Weather Alert

Selena Gomez Has ‘A Whole Little Vessel Of Good Things Coming’

Dec 18, 2020 @ 8:35am

Selena Gomez hasn’t let the pandemic slow her down as she told Billboard, she has “a whole little vessel of good things coming” — including the possibility of a Spanish-language project. She’s already had a hit album this year, launched her Rare Beauty brand, collaborated with the K-pop group BLACKPINK and filmed several TV projects.

 

As an actress, Selena’s currently filming the Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, but she has a number of projects lined up, including a voice role — and an executive producer credit — on Hotel Transylvania 4, and starring roles and producer credits in the upcoming films In the Shadow of the Mountain and Dollhouse.

Read more here.

