Selena Gomez Has ‘A Whole Little Vessel Of Good Things Coming’
Selena Gomez hasn’t let the pandemic slow her down as she told Billboard, she has “a whole little vessel of good things coming” — including the possibility of a Spanish-language project. She’s already had a hit album this year, launched her Rare Beauty brand, collaborated with the K-pop group BLACKPINK and filmed several TV projects.
As an actress, Selena’s currently filming the Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, but she has a number of projects lined up, including a voice role — and an executive producer credit — on Hotel Transylvania 4, and starring roles and producer credits in the upcoming films In the Shadow of the Mountain and Dollhouse.
Read more here.