Meryl Streep is jumping on board for season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building”, and Selena Gomez shared a cute little moment of them on set! Meryl pretends to ask if they need anything…Steve Martin gets a pillow for his back, Selena says she’s good…Martin Short is salty he asked for tea a half hour ago LOL!

