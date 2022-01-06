Selena Gomez Excited To Turn 30 This Year

Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday is still six months away, but she’s ready and excited! She’s doing press for the fourth and final movie in the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” and talked about how she welcomes “growing up.”
“When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”
Her new movie is streaming on Amazon Jan. 14 and it’s bittersweet saying goodbye to Mavis, whom she’s voiced for 10 years.
“I’m a little sad,” “But we’ve had a great time. I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I’m about to be 30, so it’s pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways.”
