Selena Gomez Drops New Album…And Inspiration For Her Fans
Selena Gomez dropped her new album today called ‘Rare’. During a social media video, she opens up about the songs, the album title, and about the special relationship with her followers.
She said: ”I love my fans very, very much. I wish I could just grab every single one of them in their face and tell them how loved they are, how important they are or how capable they are of absolutely anything. And if I did all of this and I’m just a girl from Texas and it’s still happening to me, you can do anything.”
