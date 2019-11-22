Selena Gomez Drops Album Trailer Tease
Selena Gomez has confirmed her next album will be out January 10th but the official album title and cover art will be revealed at a later date.
The new album will contain 13 tracks, including recent singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”
Selena’s new album is available for pre-order now, along with a deluxe version that will include her previous singles “Wolves (feat. Marshmello),” “Back to You,” “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo)” and “Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane).”
