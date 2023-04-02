99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Dons Classic Taylor Cardigan To See The Eras Tour

April 2, 2023 7:44PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Selena Gomez dressed the part to see her bestie live at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. She posted to Instagram to show off her and her little sister dancing along to “Delicate.” You’ll see Selena wearing that classic Taylor Swift cardigan on the right of the second post on the carousel here:

 

Selena was even rocking mini buns like Taylor did for the “cardigan” video. You remember?

Someone at the show spotted them too because the amply-followed Taylor Updates twitter shared this tweet as well:

