Selena Gomez Dons Classic Taylor Cardigan To See The Eras Tour
April 2, 2023 7:44PM EDT
Selena Gomez dressed the part to see her bestie live at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. She posted to Instagram to show off her and her little sister dancing along to “Delicate.” You’ll see Selena wearing that classic Taylor Swift cardigan on the right of the second post on the carousel here:
Selena was even rocking mini buns like Taylor did for the “cardigan” video. You remember?
Someone at the show spotted them too because the amply-followed Taylor Updates twitter shared this tweet as well:
Selena and her sister are spotted at the show tonight! #TSTheErasTour #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7L7h7caVeF
— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 2, 2023
