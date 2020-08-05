Selena Gomez + Chef Trailer is Here for Her Quarantine Cooking Show on HBO Max
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Selena Gomez is the best and her new cooking show may be our new favorite food tv. Introducing “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max. Selena teamed up with 10 famous chefs to help her learn how to cook safely from her home, while they’re cooking at their home.
The best part? Her friends and family are hanging with her the whole time.