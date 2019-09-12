      Weather Alert

Selena Gomez Casually Drops By Her Former Middle School For A Surprise

Sep 12, 2019 @ 1:11pm

Selena Gomez popped in for a surprise visit at the middle school she attended in Mansfield, Texas on Monday.  She made announcements over the P.A.

She wanted to show her best friend and some of her associates where she grew up as well as see some of her former teachers.

She even gave some advice to students saying, “What I would tell them is that it’s really hard, but it’s worth it. I wasn’t a straight-A student by all means, but I think it’s really important, and I think it’s also important to make sure that you’re being kind to someone.”

