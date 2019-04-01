Selena Gomez, Billy Murray and Adam Driver Are in A Zombie Movie

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Host of WE Day California, actress/singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Selena Gomez attends WE Day California to celebrate young people changing the world at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE)

The trailer for “The Dead Don’t Die” gives us a glimpse of an all star cast including Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Adam Driver and a whole bunch more.

After watching the trailer for “The Dead Don’t Die”, it seems like it might be easier to tell you who ISN’T in the movie. They have recruited what could be the coolest cast of characters for a zombie horror flick that will probably teeter evenly between horror and hilarity.

That drive-by beheading though…HA!

If you’re wondering if this might be a very elaborate April Fool’s Day joke, it would appear that it is not. Release date is set for June 19th and they even have a wikipedia page for it.