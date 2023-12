US actress Selena Gomez attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are spending more quality time together, as they recently shared photos from a recent date at the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art installation in Los Angeles.

The couple appears happy with grins on their faces, with Gomez holding Benny’s arms and smiling at mirrors above them. Tap the story link to see more pictures!