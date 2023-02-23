Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram… Again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Selena Gomez just beat Kylie Jenner for number of followers on Instagram. Per CNN Entertainment,

Gomez had previously been the most-followed woman on Instagram, but left the social media platform for a period of time only to return stronger than before.

Selena’s sitting pretty at 381 million followers making her the most-followed woman on Instagram. The most-followed man is Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese soccer player, with 552 million followers.

Selena doesn’t even run her own account though. She removed the app from her phone and has her team post for her. She feels it’s toxic and explained to Vanity Fair recently,

People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.

It seems she’s becoming more comfortable with her own image in the public eye based on her most recent post, though. Unless that was her team. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

She does, however, have TikTok on her phone because she find it to be less hostile. Although, she did go live on TikTok recently to address hateful comments about her weight. According to her, lupus meds lead to her holding a lot of water weight.